Inspector General Defends Handling Of Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Watch VideoMichael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community who told Congress about the whistleblower complaint that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment, defended himself in a letter Sunday.



The letter comes after the president sent a letter to Congress saying he will fire Atkinson after a... Watch VideoMichael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community who told Congress about the whistleblower complaint that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment, defended himself in a letter Sunday.The letter comes after the president sent a letter to Congress saying he will fire Atkinson after a 👓 View full article

