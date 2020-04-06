Inspector General Defends Handling Of Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Watch VideoMichael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community who told Congress about the whistleblower complaint that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment, defended himself in a letter Sunday.
The letter comes after the president sent a letter to Congress saying he will fire Atkinson after a...
The top U.S. federal watchdog vowed on Saturday to continue to conduct "aggressive" independent oversight of government agencies, after President Donald Trump fired the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community late Friday night. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.