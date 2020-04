Novavax Expects To Start Human Trials On COVID-19 Vaccine In May Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Watch VideoLate-stage biotech company Novavax is planning to start human trials on a COVID-19 vaccine next month.



Novavax scientists said they've found "an ideal vaccine candidate" called NVX-CoV2373, which "produces high levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in animal studies."



Credit: Wochit - Published 5 days ago Trials Using TB Vaccine Against COVID-19 Underway 00:32 Researchers have begun investigating the use of a tuberculosis vaccine in the fight against COVID-19. Trials of the vaccine, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin, or BCG, are currently underway in the Netherlands and Australia. According to UPI, additional studies are scheduled to start in Africa in the...

