Watch Pope Francis' full Good Friday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica

CBS News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Good Friday at an empty St. Peter’s Basilica as the coronavirus pandemic kept Christians home.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pope prays for sick at Good Friday service scaled back by coronavirus

Pope prays for sick at Good Friday service scaled back by coronavirus 01:25

 Pope Francis prostrated himself on the floor of an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Friday (April 10) to pray at a scaled-down "Passion of the Lord" service commemorating Jesus' last hours of life and his crucifixion.

