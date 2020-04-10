Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Good Friday at an empty St. Peter’s Basilica as the coronavirus pandemic kept Christians home.

You Might Like

Tweets about this MML Watch Pope Francis' full Good Friday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica https://t.co/S8JA0bSZZg via @YouTube 51 minutes ago sarahgrace RT @saltandlighttv: NOW LIVE on our Facebook Page: https://t.co/qYXDLrJfgs Watch Full Coverage of The Way of the Cross Ceremony, presided… 6 hours ago saltandlighttv NOW LIVE on our Facebook Page: https://t.co/qYXDLrJfgs Watch Full Coverage of The Way of the Cross Ceremony, pres… https://t.co/dbPKGbtrci 7 hours ago GTU As we approach Easter Sunday let us reflect on Pope Francis' encouragement for followers to "reach out to those who… https://t.co/wJAOc73RIv 8 hours ago Halten Den Glauben RT @saltandlighttv: NOW LIVE on our Facebook Page: The Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, presided by Pope Francis. @Pontifex 🙏🏻 Watch it n… 9 hours ago saltandlighttv NOW LIVE on our Facebook Page: The Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, presided by Pope Francis. @Pontifex 🙏🏻 Watch… https://t.co/z2xcD4gqzn 10 hours ago Gene DiGregorio Francis: The Pope From The New World - Full Documentary https://t.co/VVTQ0bfIpa via @YouTube 13 hours ago Rocket Science RT @JesusReignsTv: Roman Catholic POPE FRANCIS is the False Prophet written in the book of Revelation ‼️.. Share the Message now!! Watch F… 3 days ago