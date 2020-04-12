Global  

North Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures; meeting attendees spotted with no masks

North Korea calls for stricter anti-epidemic measures; meeting attendees spotted with no masks

Reuters Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
North Korea called for stricter and more thorough countermeasures to ensure the safety of its citizens from the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak at a political bureau meeting of the ruling party's central committee, which was presided over by its leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported on Sunday.
