Coronavirus COVID-19: Pope Francis to livestream Easter mass to locked-down world
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () Pope Francis will break with centuries of tradition and livestream Easter Sunday mass to allow the world's 1.3 billion Catholics celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown.
Amid the raging global coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday. According to Reuters, the Holy Father urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope." Pope Francis also called for an end to wars. The vigil...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
onan.francis.okallany RT @nilepostnews: Pope Francis urged people to “not yield to fear” and focus on a “message of hope” as he led an Easter eve Mass in an empt… 2 minutes ago
Nile Post Pope Francis urged people to “not yield to fear” and focus on a “message of hope” as he led an Easter eve Mass in a… https://t.co/KN68FZLwhh 7 minutes ago