Coronavirus COVID-19: Pope Francis to livestream Easter mass to locked-down world

onan.francis.okallany RT @nilepostnews: Pope Francis urged people to “not yield to fear” and focus on a “message of hope” as he led an Easter eve Mass in an empt… 2 minutes ago

Nile Post Pope Francis urged people to “not yield to fear” and focus on a “message of hope” as he led an Easter eve Mass in a… https://t.co/KN68FZLwhh 7 minutes ago

Waseem Ansari RT @ImranAn73362515: #COVID__19 #Coronavirus: Pope Francis urges people not to 'yield to fear' @MohdTariqIqbal1 https://t.co/3vf5EU4EXY 2 hours ago

Dr. Furkhan Noordeen #PopeFrancis will break with centuries of tradition and livestream #EasterSunday mass to allow the world’s 1.3 bill… https://t.co/hduqYUHB46 3 hours ago

Mybrotherskeeper RT @CatholicSat: In this time of the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic, during the Solemn Liturgy of Good Friday in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope… 4 hours ago

Jamie Benn Felix, PhD RT @FancyScientist: Happy to see the pope continuously push the dialogue to #climatechange. If we don't take action, the deaths from this w… 4 hours ago

DKarlin RT @IminHisbook: This guy has a few screws loose. He has said some weird things before but this one takes it. How does Covid-19 pertain to… 4 hours ago