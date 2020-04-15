Unprecedented: Pakistan State TV Broadcasted Easter Mass

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan’s state-run news channel PTV ran a live broadcast of an Easter Mass in the Muslim-majority nation.



Archbishop Joseph Arshad, who celebrated the Mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Rawalpindi on April 12, thanked the national channel for broadcasting the Mass on both PTV World and PTV... 👓 View full article

