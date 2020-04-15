Global  

Bolsonaro expected to fire defiant Brazilian health minister

Reuters Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Brazilian health officials braced on Wednesday for President Jair Bolsonaro to fire his health minister over disagreements on how to handle the coronavirus outbreak, with at least one secretary offering his resignation in protest.
Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil minister urges unified voice as Bolsonaro downplays coronavirus

Brazil's health minister urged the government to speak with a unified voice in its fight against the new coronavirus, calling out President Jair Bolsonaro for...
Coronavirus: Bolsonaro fires health minister over pandemic response

The Brazilian president and the minister had publicly clashed over his response to the pandemic.
