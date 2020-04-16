Global  

UK set to extend lockdown as coronavirus deaths continue to rise

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recuperates after testing positive for the virus, will chair a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (Cobra) on Thursday during which the Cabinet will finalise the plans for an extension.
News video: Coronavirus deaths in the UK exceed 10,000

Coronavirus deaths in the UK exceed 10,000 02:36

 Fears grow that the UK will end up as the country with the most virus deaths in Europe.

