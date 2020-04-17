Global  

Reopening wet food markets must conform to strict standards: WHO

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020
Any "wet markets" that are allowed to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns must conform to stringent food and hygiene standards, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ricky Gervais demands end to wild animal 'wet markets'

Ricky Gervais demands end to wild animal 'wet markets' 00:42

 Ricky Gervais has demanded governments around the world close the wildlife "wet markets" where the coronavirus is believed to have first infected humans.

