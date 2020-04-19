Pompeo, Barr condemn Hong Kong arrests of democracy advocates Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The United States condemned the arrests of at least 14 veteran pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on charges of joining massive anti-government protests last year, saying the police action jeopardizes a high degree of autonomy guaranteed the southern Chinese city. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 3 days ago Hong Kong police detain democracy activists 01:17 Hong Kong police arrested 15 activists, including veteran politicians, a publishing tycoon and senior barristers, in raids on Saturday in the biggest crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement since the outbreak of mass protests last year. Olivia Chan reports.

