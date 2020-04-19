Global  

Pakistan starts repatriating UAE-based nationals stranded by coronavirus

Reuters Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Pakistan has started repatriating some of its citizens from the United Arab Emirates, which had threatened to review labor ties with countries refusing to take back their nationals during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Tens of thousands of Pakistanis await repatriation flights

Tens of thousands of Pakistanis await repatriation flights 01:57

 Some 35,000 people have registered with the Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi to return home but Pakistan must provide repatriation flights.

