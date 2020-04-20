Global  

16 killed in Canada shooting rampage

Mid-Day Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A man disguised as a police officer went on a shooting rampage in Canada's Nova Scotia province, killing 16 people, in the deadliest such attack in the country's history, officials said, adding that the suspected gunman was also dead.

On Sunday, several bodies were found inside and outside a residence in the small town of...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: At least 10 killed in Canada shooting rampage

At least 10 killed in Canada shooting rampage 00:28

 At least 10 killed in Canada shooting rampage overnight.

