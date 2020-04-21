Global  

Explainer: Netanyahu hangs on in unity government in deal after inconclusive Israeli elections

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz have signed an agreement for a unity government under which they will take turns leading Israel after three elections that neither won.
News video: Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz sign unity government agreement

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz sign unity government agreement 03:33

