Explainer: Netanyahu hangs on in unity government in deal after inconclusive Israeli elections Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz have signed an agreement for a unity government under which they will take turns leading Israel after three elections that neither won. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 18 hours ago Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz sign unity government agreement 03:33 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and chief rival sign coalition deal, averting new elections. You Might Like

Tweets about this