Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pastor helps keep Singapore's migrant workers fed during COVID-19 lockdown

Pastor helps keep Singapore's migrant workers fed during COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Pastor Samuel Gift Stephen spends his days trying to ensure migrant workers in Singapore, confined to cramped dormitories due to an outbreak of coronavirus, all remain well fed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Singapore migrant workers 'living in fear'

Singapore migrant workers 'living in fear' 03:02

 About 80% of Singapore's Covid-19 cases can be linked to its crowded migrant worker dormitories.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.