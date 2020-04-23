Global  

A Trump-Putin ‘Reset’? Flurry Of Communication Points To Behind-The-Scenes Diplomacy – Analysis

Eurasia Review Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
By Mike Eckel*

(RFE/RL) — On March 30, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by telephone, the first of five calls between the two over the next five weeks, a flurry of communication unprecedented during Trump’s 3 1/2 years in office.

“We had a great call,” Trump later told reporters....
