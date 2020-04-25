Navy Leaders Recommend Reinstating USS Theodore Roosevelt Captain Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Watch VideoTop Navy officials have recommended reinstating Capt. Brett Crozier as commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.



The New York Times reports Navy leaders made the recommendation to Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday following an investigation into the coronavirus outbreak on the aircraft... 👓 View full article

