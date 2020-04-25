Covid 19 coronavirus: UK death toll soars past 20,000, 10 per cent of global fatalities

dlk RT @CNN: Less than three months since the first known coronavirus death in the US, the country's reported fatalities make up more than a qu… 18 seconds ago

🇷🎆🇳🎆🇹 RT @bposton: Younger blacks and Latinos are dying of COVID-19 at higher rates in California. In this case, the data belie the conventional… 29 seconds ago

ms_dingo 🐶🐶🇦🇺 RT @7NewsMelbourne: Global deaths linked to the coronavirus has passed 200,000 while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit three… 1 minute ago

Nour RT @7NewsAustralia: NSW’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 36 after a sixth resident died at a western Sydney aged care home where almost… 1 minute ago

IANS Tweets Britain's coronavirus-related death toll officially passed the grim mark of 20,000 after another 813 people who tes… https://t.co/zGLmECG1pO 2 minutes ago

Darcy Murphine🍑 RT @10News: San Diego County reports 2,943 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 117 since Friday. Nine more deaths have been reported… 3 minutes ago

دادبان آزادی RT @iran_policy: Real Coronavirus Numbers in Iran Are About 20 Times More Than Reported The #Covid-19 death toll in #Iran is arguably the… 3 minutes ago