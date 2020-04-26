British PM Boris Johnson to return to work on Monday

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work in 10 Downing Street on Monday, after recovering ving a London hospital in his fight against the novel coronavirus, Xinhua news agency stated after citing British media reports on Saturday night. Johnson told his cabinet colleagues that he will be back to his normal... 👓 View full article



Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 9 hours ago British PM Johnson will return to work on Monday, office says 00:56 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed on Saturday, after recovering from a case of coronavirus. This comes the same say as the country reached 20,000 deaths related to the virus. Freddie Joyner has more.