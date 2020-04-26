Global  

Separatist group in Yemen announces self-rule in country's south

Reuters Sunday, 26 April 2020
Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) early on Sunday announced it would establish self-rule in regions under their control, which the Saudi-backed government warned would have "catastrophic consequences".
 Yemen's internationally recognised government says the move bears 'dangerous and catastrophic consequences'.

