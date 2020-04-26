Global  

Kim Jong Un's train spotted on satellite images amid rumors of North Korean dictator's health

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The signature train likely belonging to North Korean leader King Jong Un has been spotted on satellite images parked at a station on the Hermit Kingdom's east coast since last week, according to a U.S. monitor as questions swirl over the dictator's health.
 Rumors are circulating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be dead or in grave condition following surgery. They began after the 36-year-old failed to attend a celebration for the secretive state's most celebrated holidays on April 15th. According to Business Insider, that's the birthday of...

