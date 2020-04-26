Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kim Jong-Un Dead: Satellite Images, Chinese Medical Team in North Korea Add Fuel to Rumors

Kim Jong-Un Dead: Satellite Images, Chinese Medical Team in North Korea Add Fuel to Rumors

HNGN Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Kim Jong-Un Dead: Satellite Images, Chinese Medical Team in North Korea Add Fuel to RumorsNews of the North Korean dictator dying came amidst the rumors about Kim Jong-Un’s health deteriorating and his lack of public appearance in the past few days.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim

China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim 01:21

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month, a South Korean media report said, amid speculation over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary event. Lauren Anthony reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Korea_Center

Korea Center RT @Min_Joo_Kim_: Evidence that Kim Jong Un is alive and in the coastal resort of Wonsan is mounting as satellite images showed his train t… 16 minutes ago

HNGNcom

HNGN Kim Jong-Un Dead: Satellite Images, Chinese Medical Team in North Korea Add Fuel to Rumors https://t.co/mQ6KSYnmqr https://t.co/ocFQ12cLKO 19 minutes ago

SarahGi67901600

Sarah Giles RT @DailyMirror: Kim Jong-Un's train captured in satellite images amid claims he is 'dead' https://t.co/TP5Wjl4jH7 https://t.co/PwRgJSD8gO 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.