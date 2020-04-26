Kim Jong-Un Dead: Satellite Images, Chinese Medical Team in North Korea Add Fuel to Rumors

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

News of the North Korean dictator dying came amidst the rumors about Kim Jong-Un’s health deteriorating and his lack of public appearance in the past few days. News of the North Korean dictator dying came amidst the rumors about Kim Jong-Un’s health deteriorating and his lack of public appearance in the past few days. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 day ago China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim 01:21 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month, a South Korean media report said, amid speculation over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary event. Lauren Anthony reports.