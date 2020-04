China Says All Coronavirus Patients in Wuhan Have Been Discharged Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoChinese health officials say there are no longer any remaining patients with the coronavirus in Wuhan hospitals.



The virus is believed to have emerged in a Wuhan market sometime in December before hastily spreading across the globe, developing into a worldwide pandemic.



Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 13 hours ago China says all virus patients in Wuhan discharged 01:11 A Chinese health official told reporters on Sunday that all coronavirus patients in Wuhan, where the outbreak first emerged in December, have now been discharged, and reported zero new cases in the city. Gloria Tso reports.

