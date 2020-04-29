Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Jacinda Ardern > New Zealand's Ardern spoke to Queen on pandemic response

New Zealand's Ardern spoke to Queen on pandemic response

Reuters Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that she spoke to Queen Elizabeth II after the country emerged out a strict lockdown that helped contain the spread of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped

New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped 01:35

 New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the news several weeks after the country issued a lockdown. According to data from Johns Hopkins, coronavirus has killed 19 in New Zealand and infected 1,469. Jacinda Ardern, via news briefing...

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped. [Video]

New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the news several weeks after the country issued a lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
New Zealand must hunt down last few cases of virus - PM Ardern [Video]

New Zealand must hunt down last few cases of virus - PM Ardern

The prime minister says the country has stopped community transmission of Covid-19, but urges vigilance.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern spoke to Queen on pandemic response


IndiaTimes

COVID-19: RCB's Mike Hesson returns home to NZ after being stranded in India

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson returned to New Zealand on Tuesday after being stranded in India for over...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoveBattersea1

Love Battersea RT @RoyalFamily: 🇳🇿 This morning, The Queen spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern via telephone from Windsor Castle. 📸 HM wi… 46 seconds ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News New Zealand's Ardern spoke to Queen on pandemic response - https://t.co/SQalTbAVZj 11 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana New Zealand’s Ardern spoke to Queen on pandemic response https://t.co/ICTKAh5Md9 https://t.co/EaA1J9HvkO 12 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse New Zealand's Ardern spoke to Queen on pandemic response https://t.co/mouHOAY04T 28 minutes ago