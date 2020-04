Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoVice President Mike Pence has defended his decision to not wear a face mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday.



When asked why he wasn't sporting a face covering, Pence said masks are intended primarily to prevent "people that may have the coronavirus" from spreading it to others.



