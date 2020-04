Peru's Keiko Fujimori to be freed from prison during graft investigation Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori will be released from prison while she is under investigation for money laundering, her lawyer said on Thursday. πŸ‘“ View full article

