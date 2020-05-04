Global  

Uber Will Require Drivers And Riders To Wear Face Masks

Newsy Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Uber Will Require Drivers And Riders To Wear Face MasksWatch VideoUber is reportedly going to start requiring all of its drivers and its riders to wear face masks

The policy, which the company first confirmed to CNN Business, is expected to be rolled out "in the coming weeks" in select markets — including the U.S.

Uber has continued to operate in many regions during the...
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Uber To Require Both Drivers, Riders To Wear Face Coverings

Uber To Require Both Drivers, Riders To Wear Face Coverings 00:23

 The policy change is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

