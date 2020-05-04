Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bulgaria > Bulgaria will not extend state of emergency, but some curbs stay: minister

Bulgaria will not extend state of emergency, but some curbs stay: minister

Reuters Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Bulgaria will not extend a state of emergency past its May 13 expiry date but some coronavirus restrictions will remain in force for two more months, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Japan Extends State of Emergency as Coronavirus Continues to Spread

Japan Extends State of Emergency as Coronavirus Continues to Spread 01:00

 Japan Extends State of Emergency as Coronavirus Continues to Spread Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the state of emergency through the end of May. Shinzo Abe, via statement Japan’s death toll and case number remains comparatively small, with 510 deaths and 15,000 infections recorded. The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan Prime Minister Abe Expands State Of Emergency [Video]

Japan Prime Minister Abe Expands State Of Emergency

According to Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a forceful plea to the nation on Friday to help stop the spread of coronavirus. In a speech he said, “Please avoid going out...Everything..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published
Near desertion in Tokyo time-lapse following coronavirus declaration [Video]

Near desertion in Tokyo time-lapse following coronavirus declaration

Two days after Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures over the coronavirus outbreak, the city looks almost deserted.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Abe to consult with health experts on extending state of emergency

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he will consult with infectious disease experts on whether to extend a national state of emergency to contain...
Japan Today

French PM will seek to extend state of emergency to July 23

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday he would send a bill to parliament to extend to July 23 the state of emergency that allows the government...
Reuters


Tweets about this