Bulgaria will not extend state of emergency, but some curbs stay: minister
Monday, 4 May 2020 () Bulgaria will not extend a state of emergency past its May 13 expiry date but some coronavirus restrictions will remain in force for two more months, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Monday.
