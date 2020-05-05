Discovery of 'Murder Hornet' in U.S. Pacific Northwest worries agriculture officials
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () Hundreds of Asian giant hornets, an invasive, predatory insect dubbed the "murder hornet," have turned up in Washington state near the Canadian border, where they pose a threat to humans and the beekeeping industry, state agriculture officials said on Monday.
After reports that a roughly 2-inch long insect known as the "murder hornet" has made its way to the U.S. for the first time ever into Washington State, the Maryland Department of Agriculture says it received many calls on Monday about the hornet.