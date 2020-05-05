Global  

Discovery of 'Murder Hornet' in U.S. Pacific Northwest worries agriculture officials

Reuters India Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Hundreds of Asian giant hornets, an invasive, predatory insect dubbed the "murder hornet," have turned up in Washington state near the Canadian border, where they pose a threat to humans and the beekeeping industry, state agriculture officials said on Monday.
