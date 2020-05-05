Global  

Michigan family charged in shooting death of security guard enforcing mask policy

CTV News Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn't wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Flint police hunt suspects in murder over face mask

Flint police hunt suspects in murder over face mask 01:24

 The Genesee County prosecutor said three people have been charged with premeditated murder after a security guard was shot and killed for insisting a woman wear a face mask inside a Family Dollar store. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Statewide manhunt underway for two men after store security guard killed after telling family they needed to wear masks [Video]

Statewide manhunt underway for two men after store security guard killed after telling family they needed to wear masks

Michigan State Police have a statewide manhunt underway for two men wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, who was shot once in the head while working security inside a Family..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:25Published
MI Police Investigating If Fatal Shooting at Store was Over Customer Refusing to Wear Face Mask [Video]

MI Police Investigating If Fatal Shooting at Store was Over Customer Refusing to Wear Face Mask

A security guard in Michigan was fatally shot and police are investigating whether or not it was over an argument with a customer who refused to wear a face mask. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published

Family of three charged with killing security guard over mask policy

An argument began when the security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, told a woman her daughter needed to wear a face mask to enter the store.
The Age

Coronavirus mask dispute in Michigan may have led to fatal shooting at discount store: reports

Michigan police are trying to determine if a shopper’s refusal to wear a coronavirus mask led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at a discount variety...
FOXNews.com

