Michigan family charged in shooting death of security guard enforcing mask policy
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn't wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.
The Genesee County prosecutor said three people have been charged with premeditated murder after a security guard was shot and killed for insisting a woman wear a face mask inside a Family Dollar store. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.