Biden Proposes $13 Minimum Wage Increase For Front Line Workers

Newsy Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Biden Proposes $13 Minimum Wage Increase For Front Line WorkersWatch VideoFormer Vice President Joe Biden is proposing to give some essential workers a $13 minimum wage increase on top of their current salaries. 

The apparent Democratic presidential nominee raised the pay hike idea during a virtual town hall Monday. The wage increase would be for those working in virus hot spots, like...
Recent related news from verified sources

Unions push for higher minimum wage, Porter warns it will cost jobs

The ACTU argues giving workers on minimum wage more money to spend will help the economy make a faster recovery.
Brisbane Times

Biden campaign, in first for presumptive nominee, announces union contract with staffers

The contract sets up six-day work weeks for Biden campaign field organizers, a $15 per hour minimum wage and mandates that workers are paid overtime if they...
FOXNews.com

