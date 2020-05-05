Biden Proposes $13 Minimum Wage Increase For Front Line Workers
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 (
1 day ago)
Watch VideoFormer Vice President Joe Biden is proposing to give some essential workers a $13 minimum wage increase on top of their current salaries.
The apparent Democratic presidential nominee raised the pay hike idea during a virtual town hall Monday. The wage increase would be for those working in virus hot spots, like ...
