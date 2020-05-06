Global  

At least 15 children hospitalized in New York City with mystery disease, similar to Kawasaki disease

Zee News Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
At least 15 children in New York City have been hospitalized with a mystery illness which experts believe may be connected to coronavirus COVID-19. Experts maintained that the inflammatory disease, which is is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, is a rare blood vessel disorder.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mystery Illness Puts More Than A Dozen Children In Hospital

Mystery Illness Puts More Than A Dozen Children In Hospital 02:05

 At least 15 young people between the ages of 2 and 15 in New York City have been hospitalized with the inflammatory disease, which is is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, a rare blood vessel disorder. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

