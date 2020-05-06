At least 15 children hospitalized in New York City with mystery disease, similar to Kawasaki disease
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () At least 15 children in New York City have been hospitalized with a mystery illness which experts believe may be connected to coronavirus COVID-19. Experts maintained that the inflammatory disease, which is is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, is a rare blood vessel disorder.
