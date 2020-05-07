Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India kills six, over 120 hospitalised
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India on Thursday killed at least six people, and led to more than 120 people being admitted to hospital and the evacuation of three nearby villages, a local official in Andra Pradesh state said.
At least eight people, including a child, have died and over 1,000 have fallen sick after gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradeshs Vishakhapatnam. More than 200 are in hospitals following the leak of what is believed to be styrene gas from an LG Polymers...