Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India kills six, over 120 hospitalised

At least eight people, including a child, have died and over 1,000 have fallen sick after gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradeshs Vishakhapatnam. More than 200 are in hospitals following the leak of what is believed to be styrene gas from an LG Polymers...