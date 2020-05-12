Global  

Gunmen attack Doctors Without Borders clinic in Kabul: Interior ministry source

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Gunmen attacked a Doctors Without Borders medical clinic in the western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul, a Ministry of Interior source said on Tuesday. "A hospital belonging to Doctors Without Borders is under attack," the source told Reuters, adding that security forces were working to counter the attack and the deputy health minister may have been visiting the clinic at the time.
 Gunmen attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday where the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders runs a maternity clinic. At least sixteen people, including two newborn babies, were killed, officials said. Emer McCarthy reports.

