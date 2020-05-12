Report: Uber Is Looking To Buy Grubhub

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Watch VideoUber is looking to buy the online food delivery company Grubhub.



According to Bloomberg News, the ridesharing company has already made a takeover offer, and the deal could be closed before the end of May.



Food delivery services have seen an increase in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



If the deal goes... Watch VideoUber is looking to buy the online food delivery company Grubhub.According to Bloomberg News, the ridesharing company has already made a takeover offer, and the deal could be closed before the end of May.Food delivery services have seen an increase in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.If the deal goes 👓 View full article

