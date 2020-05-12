Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Uber Is Looking To Buy Grubhub

Newsy Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Report: Uber Is Looking To Buy GrubhubWatch VideoUber is looking to buy the online food delivery company Grubhub.

According to Bloomberg News, the ridesharing company has already made a takeover offer, and the deal could be closed before the end of May.

Food delivery services have seen an increase in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the deal goes...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Uber Is Making an Attempt to Purchase Grubhub

Uber Is Making an Attempt to Purchase Grubhub 01:29

 Uber Is Making an Attempt to Purchase Grubhub According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Uber inquired about a deal earlier in 2020. A report from 'Bloomberg' adds that the two companies may reach an agreement later in May. Reports of the potential merger gave an eight percent increase to Uber's stock...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber, Grubhub deal talks fan fears over fees [Video]

Uber, Grubhub deal talks fan fears over fees

The possibility that Uber Technologies could acquire Grubhub is reigniting some restaurants' worries over the commissions charged by the third-party delivery companies. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Watch Jim Cramer Explain Why Uber's $6 Billion Offer Is Too Low for GrubHub [Video]

Watch Jim Cramer Explain Why Uber's $6 Billion Offer Is Too Low for GrubHub

Uber is reportedly offering up to $6 billion for Grubhub. Jim Cramer weighs in on whether that's too low or too high.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Uber has reportedly offered to buy GrubHub as it leans on food delivery to make up for coronavirus losses (UBER, GRUB)

Uber has reportedly offered to buy GrubHub as it leans on food delivery to make up for coronavirus losses (UBER, GRUB)** · *Uber has made an offer to buy rival delivery service GrubHub, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal report. * · *No details of a potential deal were...
Business Insider

GrubHub surges 37% on report of potential takeover by Uber

GrubHub surges 37% on report of potential takeover by Uber· *GrubHub stock spiked as much as 37% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported Uber made a takeover offer for the food delivery company.* · *Both firms are in...
Business Insider Also reported by •Chicago S-T

You Might Like


Tweets about this