You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Pelosi wants 'vote by mail' provisions in next stimulus bill



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she wants to virus-proof the November election by including funding to boost voting by mail in the next pandemic response plan being put together by.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:40 Published on April 1, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Pelosi unveils $3T bill, warns inaction costs more House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, providing nearly $1 trillion for states and cities, "hazard pay" for...

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago



Pelosi pushes ahead on massive virus bill, but GOP wary WASHINGTON (AP) — Even in absentia, House Democrats are seeking to drive the debate on the fifth coronavirus response bill, promising to produce a mega-package...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this