Donald Trump will not impose sanctions against China, even though the deep state is pushing him towards such a move. Instead, Trump will hold a war in the Greater Middle East. Trump will be given the green light to impose sanctions on China Senator Lindsey Graham said on his website that a group of his Republican Party colleagues submitted a bill to the Senate for sanctions against China. Restrictive measures against the PRC can be introduced, if Beijing: does not provide a coronavirus report to the bodies that conduct an investigation into the causes of the pandemic on behalf of the United States, allied countries, or UN-affiliated organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO); does not close all markets where wild animals are sold that may pose a risk of infection to humans; does not release Hong Kong activists who were arrested after the start of the spread of coronavirus. "I'm convinced that without Chinese Communist Party deception the virus would not be here in the United States. China refuses to allow the international community to go into the Wuhan lab to investigate. They refuse to allow investigators to study how this outbreak started. I'm convinced China will never cooperate with a serious investigation unless they are made to do so. This hard-hitting piece of legislation will sanction China until they cooperate with investigators," Graham said in a statement.


