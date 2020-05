Lori Pettit @BettyBowers I got several of these things last year. Donate and 'your name will be proudly displayed LIVE on the O… https://t.co/mck00KwEqU 8 minutes ago Siddharth Tambat RT @ANI: I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Narendra Mo… 13 minutes ago 𝙹𝚊𝚌𝚘𝚋 𝙱𝚘𝚌𝚔𝚞𝚜 RT @topfse: @CNNPolitics I am not enthusiastic about Biden. But, I am appalled at what's happened to America under Donald Trump's presidenc… 31 minutes ago C P Khare Karwi COVID-19: US will donate ventilators to India, stand with PM Modi, says Trump https://t.co/vwIuLyYEWr via NaMo App https://t.co/As6xYwJbvY 43 minutes ago Cal Keefer @CNNPolitics I am not enthusiastic about Biden. But, I am appalled at what's happened to America under Donald Trump… https://t.co/rVdsdWfFUJ 51 minutes ago Itz_dheepika RT @timesofindia: #JUSTIN | 'Proud to announce US will donate ventilators to our friends in India, will stand PM Modi during this pandemic,… 1 hour ago Jay Krishna Tripathi COVID-19: US will donate ventilators to India, stand with PM Modi, says Trump https://t.co/1dM1FCOUy6 via NaMo App https://t.co/PHJfwPhxwl 2 hours ago Newsstore247 May 16, 2020, 09:32AM ISTSource: TOI.inPresident Donald Trump has announced that the US will donate ventilators to… https://t.co/zxaaJdFWVq 2 hours ago