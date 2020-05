Everret RT @KEYTNC3: The at-home kits let you take your own nasal swab in the comfort of your home before shipping it off to one of two laboratorie… 13 hours ago

KKFX My Fox 11 The at-home kits let you take your own nasal swab in the comfort of your home before shipping it off to one of two… https://t.co/Vl0UcnVrkb 15 hours ago

KEYT NewsChannel 3 The at-home kits let you take your own nasal swab in the comfort of your home before shipping it off to one of two… https://t.co/7c25kGKTlN 15 hours ago

KCOY NewsChannel 12 The at-home kits let you take your own nasal swab in the comfort of your home before shipping it off to one of two… https://t.co/M9O3d7XNHA 15 hours ago

Informa Adv Mfg Last month the agency authorized the first diagnostic test with a home-collection option, but that test uses a samp… https://t.co/BKjLXXk4Yo 3 days ago

MD&M Events Last month the agency authorized the first diagnostic test with a home-collection option, but that test uses a samp… https://t.co/DPY04H0yXq 4 days ago

लोकेशकुमार(मैं भी सावरकर )🇮🇳🚩🙏 RT @DrSubhasree: @ANI @ICMRDELHI we can collect samples from saliva as well. Often, throat or nasal swab are time consuming and uncomfortab… 6 days ago