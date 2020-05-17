Global  

Nigeria impounds British plane for breaking coronavirus flight ban rules: aviation minister

Reuters Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Nigeria impounded a plane operated by a British company for allegedly contravening a flight ban imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the aviation minister said on Sunday.
