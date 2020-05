TheArticleTrunk Britain still in talks with France over quarantine exemption: minister https://t.co/gQm78vwhV9 2 minutes ago France News #Britain still in talks with #France over quarantine exemption: minister https://t.co/BDs9EdtZu3 3 minutes ago @Apadana Britain still in talks with France over quarantine exemption: minister https://t.co/I44NZa14M8 17 minutes ago Devdiscourse Britain still in talks with France over quarantine exemption- minister https://t.co/3GWwBbg995 37 minutes ago Fred Williams With fishing still an obstacle in the UK's trade talks with the European Union, the figures about who really owns t… https://t.co/7ig8LJ8vnq 14 hours ago TENZIN KUNGA Some UK officials believe there’s still merit in UK trying 2reach preliminary outline deal wd China b4 US prez.elec… https://t.co/Qr67wgD9FS 15 hours ago JOHN ARMSTRONG @AlokSFinally Finally, Britain first. What galls is your inability or refusal to answer the question regarding Fren… https://t.co/k8tuyuAc2r 15 hours ago Maureen alcorn#FBPE RT @BremainInSpain: "Tetchy" talks reveal there are still "fundamental differences". #No2NoDeal #ExtendTransition #BorisLies https://t.co/N… 2 days ago