India evacuates thousands threatened by cyclone amid coronavirus pandemic

Reuters Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
India began evacuating thousands of villagers and halted port operations ahead of a cyclone expected to hit its east coast this week, officials said on Monday, piling pressure on emergency services grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.
