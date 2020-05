You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Fallout from Gordon Sondland's impeachment testimony The public hearings in the Trump impeachment inquiry continue Thursday with testimony from a former National Security Council official and a State Department...

CBS News 3 hours ago



Key witness Gordon Sondland to testify in impeachment hearings Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union and the highly anticipated impeachment witness, will testify in Congress Wednesday. His name has come...

CBS News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this