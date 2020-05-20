Global  

Captain Tom, U.K.'s 100-Year-Old Hero, Is Awarded A Knighthood For Fundraising Walks

NPR Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
"I hope she's not very heavy-handed with the sword, because by then I might be rather a poor old weak soul," Captain Tom Moore says of a possible knighthood ceremony with Queen Elizabeth II.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthood

Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthood 00:30

 Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted, Downing Street has announced. The 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Sir Tom as a “true national...

Celebrities praise Tom Moore after knighthood announcement [Video]

Celebrities praise Tom Moore after knighthood announcement

Famous faces have cheered the news that Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted. The 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for health service charities by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
UK veteran fundraiser Captain Tom honoured in virtual ceremony [Video]

UK veteran fundraiser Captain Tom honoured in virtual ceremony

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London on Tuesday during a virtual..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

National hero Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthood

National hero Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthoodThe 100-year-old has raised almost £33 million for health service charities
Leek Post and Times

Tom Moore, a.k.a. Captain Tom, Gives Britain Hope During Coronavirus

In the space of six weeks, “Captain Tom” Moore, 100, raised $40 million for the British health service and became a national hero.
NYTimes.com

