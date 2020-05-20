Captain Tom, U.K.'s 100-Year-Old Hero, Is Awarded A Knighthood For Fundraising Walks
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () "I hope she's not very heavy-handed with the sword, because by then I might be rather a poor old weak soul," Captain Tom Moore says of a possible knighthood ceremony with Queen Elizabeth II.
Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted, Downing Street has announced. The 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Sir Tom as a “true national...
British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London on Tuesday during a virtual..