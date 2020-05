You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Lamborghini owner takes posing on his car to a new extreme for Instagram fan request



When you own a beautiful Lamborghini, part of the fun is taking pictures. Ghostrider is no exception to this as he also enjoys photographing his beloved machine. He enjoys the selfies too and he posts.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago Lamborghini owner lights a fire with his car exhaust, then has to act quickly



Ghostrider is an anonymous philanthropist and exotic car owner who loves his Lamborghini AVentador SV. And being a big kid at heart, he likes to have fun with his car in unusual ways. When he.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:57 Published on April 17, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Radio used by Titanic to call for help can be salvaged, judge rules NOAA argues the telegraph is likely surrounded "by the mortal remains of more than 1,500 people" and should be left alone.

CBS News 6 hours ago





Tweets about this