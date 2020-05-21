Global  

Spain Extends State Of Emergency

Newsy Thursday, 21 May 2020
Spain Extends State Of EmergencyWatch VideoSpain has extended its state of emergency for another two weeks. It will now be in place until June 6. 

The country's parliament narrowly passed the extension: 177 votes to 161. Eleven members didn't vote.

This is the fifth two-week extension since Spain's national lockdown went into effect March 14.

So...
