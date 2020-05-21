Spain Extends State Of Emergency

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoSpain has extended its state of emergency for another two weeks. It will now be in place until June 6.



The country's parliament narrowly passed the extension: 177 votes to 161. Eleven members didn't vote.



This is the fifth two-week extension since Spain's national lockdown went into effect March 14.



