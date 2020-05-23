Global  

Eid Al Fitr 2020: Frontliners give up celebrations to fight coronavirus in UAE

Khaleej Times Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Khaleej Times speaks to frontline heroes who will be working their regular shifts throughout the Eid break.
