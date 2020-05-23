|
Eid Al Fitr 2020: Frontliners give up celebrations to fight coronavirus in UAE
|
|
Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Khaleej Times speaks to frontline heroes who will be working their regular shifts throughout the Eid break.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Muslims Around The World Prepare To Celebrate Eid In Lockdown
Preparations are underway around the world to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the Muslim festival which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. But lockdown measures caused by the coronavirus mean..
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this