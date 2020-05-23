Eid Al Fitr 2020: Frontliners give up celebrations to fight coronavirus in UAE



Recent related videos from verified sources Muslims Around The World Prepare To Celebrate Eid In Lockdown



Preparations are underway around the world to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the Muslim festival which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. But lockdown measures caused by the coronavirus mean.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Saudi Arabia, UAE mosques to stay closed for Eid prayers Mosques will remain closed for prayers on the Eid Al-Fitr festival, Saudi and United Arab Emirates officials said on Friday, calling on the population to adhere...

Reuters 15 hours ago



Chafing under lockdown, Palestinians long for Eid celebrations Bethlehem is struggling back to life just in time for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, nearly three months after it became the first town in the West Bank to...

Reuters 2 days ago



