FBI Director Orders Internal Review Of Michael Flynn Investigation

Friday, 22 May 2020
FBI Director Orders Internal Review Of Michael Flynn InvestigationWatch VideoFBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Wray said in a statement Friday he's instructed the Bureau's Inspection Division to look into "whether any current employees engaged in misconduct" during the investigation and...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Flynn is a man of great respect' -Trump

'Flynn is a man of great respect' -Trump 01:45

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying he was "treated horribly" and called the investigation into Russian election interference a "made up, fabricated story."

FBI director orders internal review of Michael Flynn investigation


Ratcliffe slated to be confirmed Thursday to lead intelligence community under fire

Ratcliffe slated to be confirmed Thursday to lead intelligence community under fire(CNN)Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas is on the cusp of becoming President Donald Trump's top intelligence official, where he will be tossed into the...
