FBI director orders internal review of Michael Flynn investigation

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Watch VideoFBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.



Wray said in a statement Friday he's instructed the Bureau's Inspection Division to look into "whether any current employees engaged in misconduct" during the investigation and... Watch VideoFBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Wray said in a statement Friday he's instructed the Bureau's Inspection Division to look into "whether any current employees engaged in misconduct" during the investigation and 👓 View full article

