University Of California System To Gradually Stop Using SAT, ACT Exams
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Watch VideoThe University of California system will gradually stop using the SAT and ACT exams as part of its admissions process.
The University of California board of regents voted 23-0 Thursday to phase out the exams over the next five years. Under a new plan, the UC system will have four years to develop its own test, which...
