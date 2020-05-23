Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

University Of California System To Gradually Stop Using SAT, ACT Exams

Newsy Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
University Of California System To Gradually Stop Using SAT, ACT ExamsWatch VideoThe University of California system will gradually stop using the SAT and ACT exams as part of its admissions process.

The University of California board of regents voted 23-0 Thursday to phase out the exams over the next five years. Under a new plan, the UC system will have four years to develop its own test, which...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: University of California System Suspends SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission

University of California System Suspends SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission 01:12

 In a unanimous vote, the University of California school system has approved a plan to suspend the SAT or ACT test requirement for in-state applicants until 2024.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

University Of California To Requiring SAT, ACT Scores In Admissions Criteria [Video]

University Of California To Requiring SAT, ACT Scores In Admissions Criteria

The standardized test required is on track to be eliminated in 2025. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:00Published
Largest U.S. university system makes fall term virtual [Video]

Largest U.S. university system makes fall term virtual

As uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 continues, the largest university system in the United States, California State University, decided this week to make fall term classes virtual, one of the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

University of California system eliminates standardized tests

The University of California system will no longer require students to submit ACT and SAT test scores as a part of their college application requirements. Akil...
CBS News

University of California to drop SAT, ACT test requirements

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California will drop the SAT and ACT tests as admission requirements through 2024 and eliminate them for California...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

RPS2College

RPS2College University of California president Janet Napolitano last week proposed a revision in the way the system admits stud… https://t.co/yQr0F1dRBI 4 days ago