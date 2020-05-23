Beijing Tightens The Screw On Hong Kong – OpEd

Sometimes people seem to get away with a lot in the dead of night, but when dawn breaks the truth comes to light. This is in part what has happened in the relationship between mainland China and Hong Kong, in which Beijing tightens its grip on the territory, sometimes openly, but more often by...
A Chinese proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases there, raising fears of direct law enforcement and what U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called a “death knell” for the city’s autonomy. Olivia Chan reports.
China's foreign ministry branch in Hong Kong hit back on Saturday at "meddling" countries and said proposed national security laws would not harm the interests... Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters •Newsy
