Reinforcing Europe’s Resilience: Halting Biodiversity Loss And Building A Healthy Snd Sustainable Food System Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The European Commission adopted this week a comprehensive new Biodiversity Strategy to bring nature back into our lives and a Farm to Fork Strategy for a fair, healthy and environmentally friendly food system. The two strategies are mutually reinforcing, bringing together nature, farmers, business and consumers for jointly... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Building your immune system



"Stay Healthy" is a phrase we're hearing a lot these days, both at home and at work. Today Tricia Keen shows us that eating right is a big part of building a strong immune system. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:54 Published on May 6, 2020

Tweets about this